Domestic violence investigation leads to Washington man arrest on multiple charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington man was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic violence investigation, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 17 at approximately 11:29 p.m. deputies responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 5657 Tori Lane in Washington (Pitt County).

After deputies observed the residence, detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit began an investigation. On August 20, Colby Alexander Martin,18, of Washington was arrested and charged with:

Assault by Strangulation

Assault on a Female

Second Degree Kidnapping

Crimes Against Nature

Martin was initially booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a 48-hour domestic violence hold without bond. On August 22 a secured bond was set in the amount of $200,000.

As a result of further investigation, Martin was arrested again on August 23, 2021, and charged with 4 felony counts of Obstructing Justice regarding his case. An additional $440,000 was added to his bond.

He remains in custody in the Pitt County Detention Center under a total secured bond of $640,000.