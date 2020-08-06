Dominion Energy still working to restore power to hundreds in the East

MARTIN CO., N.C. (WNCT) – Crews from one of North Carolina’s largest utility companies are working to restore power to customers in the East.

Isaias cut electricity to more than 300,000 homes and businesses statewide.

Wednesday, they number is much different.

Jeremy Slayton with Dominion Energy says crews are working around the clock to restore power to hundreds of customers in the East.

When Isaias hit, more than 508,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power throughout the duration of the storm.

Now, they have restored power to more than 80 percent of their customers.

Slayton says crews from as far away as Oklahoma were called in to help.

“When we start finishing up here in Virginia and other places in North Carolina, we’ll start moving some of those crews down to some of those harder hit areas,” he said.”

Some of those areas include parts of Eastern North Carolina.

“We saw a lot of tree damage, a lot of broken poles, a lot of wires down,” said Slayton. “Due to the widespread impact of the storm, there’s a lot of damage we have to clean up before we get the power back on for all of our customers.”

Damage assessment is the first step.

“People may be most familiar with line crews who are up on the poles or in the bucket trucks repairing the infrastructure, but we have patrol drivers and patrollers who are out in the field as well assessing the damage,” said Slayton.

Slayton wants customers to know that crews are working as efficiently, quickly and safely as possible.

“It’s an unsettling feeling when you’re without power,” he said. “We understand what our customers are going through, so we just ask our customers to be patient.”

Slayton says the vast majority of customers should have power by Thursday night.