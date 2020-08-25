Domino’s stores in the Greenville-New Bern area looking to hire 200 team members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Domino’s franchisee-owned locations are looking to hire more than 200 new team members across 24 stores throughout the Greenville and New Bern area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Allen Lyle, a Greenville-New Bern-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

The franchise stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit here.

To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, click here.