Donald Trump Jr. will host ‘Make America Great Again’ events in NC

Donald Trump Jr. waves at campaign rally before President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Trump Campaign announced on Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. will host “Make America Great Again” events in Arden on Monday at 2:30 p.m. and Kernersville on Monday at 6 p.m.

President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will be campaigning in North Carolina again next week.

Biden will campaign in Durham on Sunday at 1 p.m. to encourage North Carolinians to vote early.

Early in-person voting ends on Oct. 31 in NC.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will visit on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and is expected to deliver remarks are 7:00 p.m.

Trump was in Greenville, NC on Thursday where he held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The visit came 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

