PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – In light of the current national blood shortage, Washington Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with The Blood Connection.

The event will be held Wednesday, September 8th, from noon to 5 pm.

It will be located at the Washington Regional Medical Center at 958 US-64 Plymouth, NC 27962.

Participants can use this link to register beforehand. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card.

Scan to make an appointment: