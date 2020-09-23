Donation Drive to support WCPS teachers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the high amount of cleaning and sanitizing associated with the reopening, United Way of Wayne County, Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, and Communities Supporting Schools are partnering together to hold a cleaning supply drive.

The drive will benefit Wayne County Public School (WCPS) classrooms.

“We set aside funds from our annual campaign for an “emerging issue” and this year our Board of Directors determined that the issue was making sure our students could return to school safely. Around the same time, local attorney and community advocate, Geoff Hulse reached out to us with concerns that our teachers would not have adequate cleaning supplies when schools reopened. His concerns created a partnership between the three organizations to make sure that students and teachers have what they need to return to school”, said Sherry Archibald, Executive Director of United Way of Wayne County.

The cleaning supply drive will be held from September 28 to October 9.

Items needed are: paper towels, disposable Dixie cups, cleaning rags, sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off at Southern Wayne High School, Charles B. Aycock High School, and Goldsboro High School.

WCPS will distribute the supplies to all of the schools for classroom distribution.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to the supply donation drive please send checks earmarked “WCPS drive” to United Way of Wayne County at PO Box 10893 Goldsboro, NC 27532. Questions can also be directed to United Way at 919-735-3591.