Door Dash, Duck Donuts partnered up to deliver the sweet favorite in Jacksonville

Want some donuts for dessert?

Well now you’re able to them delivered to your door if you live in Jacksonville.

Door Dash delivery and Duck Donuts have partnered up delivering the sweet favorite.

Employees said it is a win for the company and community.

“It’s actually really helpful because a lot of online orders that call us and say hey can you deliver,” said Elizabeth Prince, Shift Leader. We like no we have other delivery services, but they don’t deliver online orders.”

Since the partnership with Door Dash, Duck Donuts is seeing an increase in online orders and delivery requests.

