Dover man wanted for Sunday shooting

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) – A Dover man is wanted for a shooting that occurred on Sunday, January 24.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Dover in reference to a shooting.

As deputies were making their way to the Family Dollar store, they stopped a vehicle on Old U.S. 70 Highway with Shakari McCall inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McCall was flown by East Care to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

After further investigation, 19-year-old Ja’Quan Malik Sutton of Dover was identified as the suspect. Sutton is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Sutton is driving a red in color 2012 Ford Fusion with North Carolina registration JBH-6918. Sutton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ja’Quan Sutton is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or 911.