Down East food pantry closes after 16 years

BETTIE, N.C. (WNCT) – After serving the Carteret County community for 16 years, a local food pantry is shutting its doors.

Active Christians Together Serving Food Pantry opened up in the town of Bettie after Hurricane Isabel. The organization is located across the Woodville Baptist Church.

The director, Hazel Arthur saw a need, after the storm damaged the Down East community, serving between North River Bridge to Cedar Island.

Lack of workers, volunteers and a decrease in families in seeking help forced the 84-year-old to close the food pantry.

“We’d go down there and prepare for maybe 15 or 20 families to come and doing so it takes about right much work to prepare that and maybe 2 or 3 families would show up,” said Arthur.

Arthur has been able to provide meals to the elderly and those with health conditions. She says it breaks her heart not being able to help those people anymore.

“I have cried and cried and cried because I know that we are leaving people depend on it for food and I just don’t know what I can do,” said Arthur.

She will hand out the last meals on Thursday, New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The left over food will be donated to another food pantry.