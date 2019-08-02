Down East Wood Ducks donate sports equipment to Boys and Girls Club in Lenoir Co.

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) – Children at the Lenoir County Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains now have sports equipment to play with, thanks to a donation from the Down East Wood Ducks.

On June 21, the Down East Wood Ducks baseball team, based in Kinston, visited the Lenoir County Boys and Girls Club, where they donated new and used baseballs, basketballs, soccer balls, hula hoops, and other sports equipment for the children.



The team also played dodgeball with the kids there.

Kimberly Boyd, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains, said, “Our kids light up when the Wood Ducks players enter the Club. They are superheroes and are great role models as well. We appreciate their generous gifts of time and equipment.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains said it has 17 locations across Eastern North Carolina, which serve a total of nearly 2,000 children each day. Programs offered at Boys and Girls Clubs focus on academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles, with a goal of building strong children and communities.



For more information on Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains, visit their website, or call them at 252-355-2345.