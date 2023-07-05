GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Traffic was being diverted from an area on Greenville Boulevard exiting the city due to downed power lines Wednesday evening.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT video)

Crews from Greenville Utilities were at the scene trying to fix the issue. At least one power pole was broken in the area of Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Power lines down on Greenville Boulevard (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Greenville police were redirecting the traffic as crews continued to work the area past 5:30 p.m. The area between 10th Street and Pactolus Highway was closed along with Old Pactolus Highway, which runs parallel to the church.