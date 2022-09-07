MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Duke Energy Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Hometown Revitalization Grant. Downtown Morehead City, Inc. was chosen as one of the 20 non-profit organizations that have been selected to distribute these grant funds back into the downtown small business community.

Derrick Remer, Community Relations and District Manager with Duke Energy, presented the DMC, Inc. board members, staff, and town officials with a check last week.

“Local storefronts and businesses are the heartbeat of towns across our service territory,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Last year’s inaugural Hometown Revitalization grants showed us the difference that strategic grants can make for towns throughout North Carolina. We’re honored to partner with local nonprofits and businesses to help build more vibrant communities.”

“Downtown Morehead City, Inc. is very grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for the opportunity to support our small businesses through the NC Hometown Revitalization Grant,” said Lisa Rueh, executive director with Downtown Morehead City, Inc. “Our independently owned businesses are the core of our downtown community.”

Downtown businesses that qualify will have the opportunity to apply for the grant beginning in October. Grants will be awarded by January 2023. Businesses must have a storefront presence between 4th and 18th Streets in Morehead City and have less than 50 employees.

“This generous investment in our downtown will benefit and strengthen our small businesses whose owners have faced several years of difficult challenges – from hurricanes to the pandemic, and the impact left by both,” said Tony Holloway, board chair of Downtown Morehead City, Inc.

For more detailed information on the grant, please visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com.