Downtown Winterville continues to grow

For the past 10 to 15 year, the Town of Winterville has seen some economic growth.

Downtown Winterville’s residential area is growing quickly.

Just last year they had four hundred and thirty preliminary plots for single-family residential homes.

With the downtown area being a hub to attract residents and tourists, the town is looking to keep growing their economy.

City officials hope to achieve this with new businesses like Local Oak Brewing Company which is opening soon.

A couple of years ago there was an ordinance change that went into effect, allowing microbreweries in the downtown area.

Stephen Penn is the economic development planner for the town of Winterville and was responsible for that change.

“We just want our residents to come downtown, eat at main and mill, um try out the breweries when they open up, some of the boutique shops um to use some of the local businesses and continue to support local Winterville,” says Penn.

Main and Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern revamped what used to be Wimpie’s Steam Bar and Grill.

Now the owners are working with another business, Nauti Dog Brewing Company that will open in an adjacent building.

One of the owners of Nauti Dog says they anticipate the brewing company to open in mid-October and hoping the new business will bring in more people to the downtown area.