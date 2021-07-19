Drive-by shooting under investigation in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Sea Scape Mobile Home Park (formerly Eagles Nest MHP) located at 446 Nine Foot Road in Newport.

Deputies received a report of approximately six to eight shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Friday night followed by three more shots fired just before midnight.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance videos during the time of the shooting. Suspects in the case are described as two males operating a small passenger car.

No one was injured; however, deputies said a vehicle and mobile home in the park were struck with a bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 726-INFO or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.