Drive-thru childhood immunization clinics offered in Pitt County

(Pitt County) – Pitt County Health Department, in partnership with Pitt County Schools and the Vidant Medical Center School Nurse Program, will hold Drive-Through Childhood Immunization Clinics for middle and high school students beginning on September 16, 2021. These clinics will be held by appointment only at Pitt County Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC, on September 16, 17, 21, 23, and 30. Appointments are required to allow staff to assess which immunizations each child needs prior to their arrival.

Please Note: Kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at these Drive-Through clinics. Appointments for kindergarten immunizations are available at other times and are offered inside of the Health Department clinic. Please call 252-902-2449 to make an appointment for either the Drive-Through Childhood Immunization Clinic (middle/high school students only) or for kindergarten immunizations (available inside of the health department only).

North Carolina law requires all NC children to receive certain immunizations. North Carolina G.S. 130A-155(a) requires proof of required immunizations within 30 days of the first date of attendance of school. These immunization requirements apply to all children in North Carolina, regardless of the type of school setting. Whether home-schooled, attending school in-person or by remote learning, all NC children are required by state law to be immunized based on their age for certain vaccinations as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Parents or guardians are responsible for ensuring that their children are properly protected against vaccine-preventable diseases to prevent expulsion from school (including in-person and remote learning) during the 2021-22 school year.

There is no cost for children who are eligible for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program. Eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native. Medicaid, BCBS, and Medcost insurances will also be accepted. Upfront payment for Menactra and Tdap will be required if the child is covered by other insurance carriers. Upfront payment cannot be accepted in the Drive-Through line. Parents will be required to enter the building to make payment prior to being served.

Immunization requirements for kindergarten entry, 7th grade, and 12th-grade students can be found here. A booster dose of Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (MenACWY) to protect against meningococcal disease is also required for all students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age, whichever comes first.