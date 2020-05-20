Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held at St. James Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) A drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held at St. James Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ in LaGrange on Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will take place on 401 West Queen Street.

The testing will be provided by Goshen Medical.

Organizers said that consent forms are required.

To download in English click here. To download in Spanish click here.

If you don’t have access to the internet, a space will be provided onsite to complete the form.

Appointments for testing will be made by the hour (example: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.)

You can reserve a time by contacting Eula Conyers at ebrittm@embarqmail.com or sending a private message to her via Facebook.