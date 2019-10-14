COLUMBIA, NC (WNCT) – Members of the public can get a low-cost flu vaccine at two drive-thru flu shot clinics this week in Martin and Tyrrell counties.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department will host a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center at 705 Washington Avenue in Williamston.
Another Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Tyrrell County Government Building (Tyrrell Hall) at 906 US-64 in Columbia.
Drive-thru flu shot clinics to be held this week in Martin, Tyrrell counties
