Drive-thru light parade in Farmville happening Sunday night

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Christmas Decoration Tour in Farmville on Sunday night will highlight local efforts to make the holiday season merry and bright.

From 6-8 p.m., people can drive past residential homes that have been decorated for the event. Due to COVID-19, the event remains drive-through only to help stop the spread of the virus. During the tour, Santa’s helpers will also be at certain locations handing out candy canes.

Around 70 homes are participating in the event, and families are encouraged to play Christmas and holiday tunes in their car as they drive by.

Below is information on the Tour provided by the event coordinators:

1) You can start anywhere on this list that you wish. There is no set home to start at so hopefully this will keep the traffic flowing.

2) Please follow all traffic laws. No running stop signs, no speeding, etc.

3) At 4193 West Lang Street, Santa & Mrs. Claus will be passing out candy canes.

4) At 3376 Bynum Drive, Santa’s helper will also be passing out candy canes!

5) At 3325 Planter’s Walk there is a light show and it is on the hour at 6, 7, 8, and 9 pm.

6) At 3434 South George Street there will be a box at the edge of the street that will have flyers filled with fun Santa facts!