Driver arrested for possessing stolen firearm, marijuana

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A driver has been arrested for possessing a stolen firearm and marijuana.

On Tuesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a license checking station on Fenner Road and Greyson Road in Rocky Mount.

The purpose of the checkpoint was to identify drunk drivers and ensure the safety of motorists.

Deputy K. Stanley and Deputy A. Genadeau encountered an individual operating a motor vehicle who pulled up to the checkpoint.

Probable cause was established and the vehicle and operator were searched.

During the search, deputies located and seized 70 grams of marijuana and a stolen Sig Sauer firearm.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Daniel McClain of Rocky Mount.

McClain was charged with one count of felony possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

McClain received a $10,000 bond.