Driver charged in bus accident that sent 9 kids to hospital

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A school bus driver is facing charges in Martin County following an afternoon crash.

It happened on U.S. 17 near Mill Inn Toad near Williamston around 3:28 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Allen, Christopher Bracy, 50, of Williamston, was turning left onto mill inn road when he and another vehicle collided.

25 children were on the bus at the time from Rogers Elementary School.

Nine were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Bracy along with two people in the other vehicle were injured.

Bracy was charged with failure to yield.

The investigation is ongoing.