Driver crashes, then steals good Samaritan’s car

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is caught after stealing a vehicle at Fort Bragg.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on December 14 near the intersection of Vass and Uncle Buck roads.

Fort Bragg’s 911 center received a call about a traffic accident.

Officials said a witness who saw the car crash offered to help, but the driver of the wrecked car approached the witnessed in “a hostile manner” and drove off with the good Samaritan’s vehicle.

Fort Bragg Military Police initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle near Vass and Garland Almond roads.

A press release from Fort Bragg said, the suspect fled from the military police which resulted in the stolen vehicle crashing a patrol vehicle.

The suspect then fled on foot and was later caught by Spring Lake Police.

“Fort Bragg’s Military Police responded quickly and decisively to the situation, just how they are trained,” said Tom McCollum, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Officer.

McCollum said no was seriously injured.