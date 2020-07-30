Driver facing additional charges related to March pedestrian crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A driver involved in a pedestrian crash earlier this year is facing additional charges after the person he struck later died from his injuries.

67-year-old Jerry Mullins was served with warrants for second-degree murder and felony death by vehicle in connection with the death of 57-year-old Nathaniel Lee Brown III of Greenville.

On March 5, around 6:22 p.m., Mullins was driving south on U.S. 13 with no headlights when he struck Brown, who was crossing the road in the area of Village Drive.

Brown was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries on June 18.

At the time of the crash, Mullins was charged with DWI, DWLR, and resisting a public officer.

He is currently in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center and was placed under a $550,000 bond for the new charges he is facing.