JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The driver of a trash truck has been charged after it collided with an overhead North Carolina Department of Transportation sign and struck a pedestrian bridge early Thursday.

Master Trooper Rico Stephens of the NC State Highway Patrol said they responded at 4:45 a.m. after a GFL trash truck, which was traveling west on US 70 near Williams Road in James City, collided with an overhead DOT sign. The truck then traveled a short distance before colliding with the overhead pedestrian crossing that spans over both US 70 west and eastbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, Rathell Meadows, 58, of Maysville, was charged with being over height. He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center with minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for a long period as NCDOT crews worked to clean up the area and make repairs. One westbound lane of US 70 was closed as of noon. There was no estimated time frame for when this lane will open back up. Both eastbound lanes are still open.