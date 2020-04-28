Driver hits main service line, causes gas leak at a Bojangles in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) A driver accidentally hit the main service line causing a gas leak at a Bojangles in Ayden, officials said.

According to the Ayden Fire department, an elderly female was at the Bojangles drive-thru and accidentally hit the gas knocking the main service line into Bojangles.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 11 and Third Street in Ayden Monday afternoon.

Officials said they speculate the cost of damages are approximately $35,000.

It took about an hour to find and stop the leak, officials said.

The shopping center close to Bojangles was evacuated.

The Ayden Police Department, Ayden Fire/Rescue and GUC responded to call.

No injuries were reported.

Bojangles closed for the remainder of the day.

