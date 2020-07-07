Driver license checkpoint leads to drug arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A woman was arrested on drug charges following a driver’s license checkpoint in New Bern.

On July 2, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted a driver’s license checking station on Saints Delight Church Road at Half Moon Road.

During the check, Craven County K9 Ringo alerted to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, Deputies recovered 19 individual bags of powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $300.

29-year-old Erica Ireland, 29, of New Bern is charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

