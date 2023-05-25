KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a pickup truck crashed into a Lenoir County Public Schools bus on Thursday, injuring the driver of the truck and five of the 12 students on board the bus.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said the man driving a pickup truck that was carrying a trailer full of lawnmowers ran into the back of a La Grange Elementary School bus. The crash happened at Hardison’s Crossroads at the intersection of Pauls Path Road and Ben Dail Road.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services photo)

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud, the man was pinned in his vehicle. He suffered significant injuries and was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services photo)

Of the 12 students on the bus, five were taken by Lenoir County EMS to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston for minor injuries. Another bus was being brought to the crash site to transport the rest of the students back to La Grange Elementary. Parents were asked to pick up their children from the school as soon as possible.

Responding agencies to the accident include North Lenoir Fire and Rescue, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, Lenoir County EMS, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Patrol and EastCare.