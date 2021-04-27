Driver rescued after vehicle ends up in water in Tyrrell County

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver who crashed into the water was rescued from her vehicle after a notice went out that she may have broken down along US Hwy. 64 in Tyrrell County.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that two deputies were alerted of an overdue motorist/missing person from Nash County. Officials believed the woman’s vehicle may have broken down.

The deputies searched for the vehicle and spotted part of it sticking out of the water alongside US Hwy. 64 between State Road 1229 and the Alligator River Bridge. One deputy jumped into the water to find the driver huddled in a small air pocket in the back window of the car.

The deputy broke the back window and rescued the driver. Members of the Tyrrell County Fire Department and Washington Tyrrell County EMS also responded and transported the victim, who was not named, to a local hospital.

One of the two deputies who initially responded reached out to the woman and found out she was home and resting with no injuries.