Driving safe during deer season

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) It’s deer season and they are everywhere.

“I see them. I leave for work around 4:45am. So where I pull out of my subdivision there’s a field covered. When I pull out of the neighborhood there’s a field covered on this side I see them everyday, ” said Rasheta Blount

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has some simple tips to keep you and your family safe on the road.

“First off, if you can and you’re on a rural road make sure you use your bright lights. That will help you see a deer up ahead before you get to it if you do see a deer up ahead go ahead and reduce your speed before you get to where the deer is,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brad Taylor

Sometimes deer can catch you off guard.

“Fast heart beat, sweating sometimes because I’m like I don’t want to deal with this,” Blount

Many animals, especially deer are most active in the mornings and evenings when traffic is the highest.

“I’m kinda cautious of them so much. I’ve been in the area for about 8 years so I just try and make sure hey there are deer in the morning time so I know they are going to be there. So I try to be cautious of it be sometimes they catch you off guard,” said Blount

“A lot of wrecks we see from animal wrecks that result in an injury or crash is because people swerve to try and miss the deer or animal and then they lose control of the vehicle maybe go over to the left or center hit another vehicle and end up in a ditch,” said Taylor

If you happen to experience an accident. Try and pull over to a safe area.

“If you hit a deer pull over to the shoulder if you can, go somewhere you can get on your phone and call your insurance company to let them know you hit a deer if you don’t have too much damage. If they do require a report you can contact the high way patrol,” said Taylor.

For more info on how to stay safe Click Here