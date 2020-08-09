Drops in COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drops in key measures including in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday.

North Carolina is down to 6 percent positive for the first time since the state began releasing its calculation of that figure. It had been in the 8-10 percent range for months until dropping to 7 percent on days in late July and early August.

There were 1,452 new cases reported Sunday, the fewest in a day since Wednesday and a continuation of the up-and-down pattern that developed late this week.

It’s the second time in three days that we’ve had fewer than 1,600 new cases and is more than 500 fewer than reported Saturday. The 14-day running average of new cases has fallen below 1,700 for the first time since July 12.

There are 20 fewer people hospitalized than Saturday, with a total of 1,109. The running two-week average has dropped below 1,150 for the first time in two weeks.

Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,168. Sunday’s total breaks a streak of six straight days with at least 10 reported and five in a row with at least 25. The number of deaths reported on Sundays have typically been in the single digits.