Drugs found in abandoned home lead to arrest

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man for several drug related charges after investigating an abandoned home.

Adrian Dixon, 43, was charged on multiple counts including trafficking heroin.

Dixon’s arrest stemmed from investigators searching an abandoned house at 4556 Bonnerton Road in Aurora.

Dixon was using the house as a stash house to hide and prepare cocaine and heroin for resale.

Investigators and K-9 Bodi found 28 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and plastic bags used to package cocaine and heroin.

Law enforcement also found $4,000 in the car Dixon was driving, and $972 in his pocket.

Dixon is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Dixon is facing the following charges: