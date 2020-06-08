DSS to honor students with drive-thru graduation parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) will honor high school graduates within DSS custody, with a special Drive-Through Graduation Parade.

Children within the Pitt County DSS system who are graduating high school will receive special recognition as DSS staff, volunteers, and community members celebrate their success.

Graduates will be honored with custom printed signs, gifts, and well wishes, all while maintaining social distancing through the use of a “drive-through” style celebration.

The event will take place at the Human Services Building on 203 Government Circle in Greenville from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

