Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

DSS to honor students with drive-thru graduation parade

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) will honor high school graduates within DSS custody, with a special Drive-Through Graduation Parade.

Children within the Pitt County DSS system who are graduating high school will receive special recognition as DSS staff, volunteers, and community members celebrate their success.

Graduates will be honored with custom printed signs, gifts, and well wishes, all while maintaining social distancing through the use of a “drive-through” style celebration.

The event will take place at the Human Services Building on 203 Government Circle in Greenville from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV