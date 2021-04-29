DSS to Host Foster Care Month Appreciation Drive-Through

(Pitt County) — The month of May is National Foster Care Month, an initiative of the Children’s Bureau, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each May, the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) along with the BRIDGE Ministry, joins in the national effort to recognize the hard work of foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.

To honor our foster families while ensuring proper social distancing, Pitt County DSS will be hosting a Foster Care Appreciation Drive-Through luncheon. Foster families licensed with Pitt County DSS, are encouraged to drive through a designated area, where they will receive appreciation gifts and view messages displayed by DSS staff and community volunteers.

Details of the event are as follows:

WHAT: Foster Care Appreciation Drive-Through Luncheon

WHO: Hosted by Pitt County DSS

WHEN: Saturday, May 1, 2021 • 11:00am – 1:00pm

WHERE: First Free Will Baptist Church • 2426 S. Charles Boulevard, in Greenville

This is an open-air event, and all media are invited to attend. Any members of the community who wish to participate through messages or donations should first contact Pitt County DSS at 252-902-1244.