Duck Donuts rolls out ‘magically ducklicious’ St. Patrick’s Day doughnut

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts, founded in North Carolina, is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a “magically ducklicious” treat.

Through March 17, Duck Donuts will offer the Lucky Duck Assortment which features a popular marshmallow cereal topping and vanilla-flavored green icing.

The company is also ushering in spring with the return of two favorites and a brand new limited-time flavor.

Key lime icing, cherry topping and cream cheese drizzle are available through May 3.

These flavors are also available as part of the “Cheesecake Assortment,” which includes doughnuts such as cherry Key lime, strawberry cheesecake, peanut butter cheesecake and blueberry cheesecake.