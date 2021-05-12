Duck Donuts teams with Sanderling Resort for sweet vacation

DUCK, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know how good Duck Donuts are. How about a resort all to your own to enjoy them?
Duck Donuts posted on its Instagram page on Tuesday that it has partnered with Sanderling Resort in Duck for a sweet vacation getaway, just for lovers of the famous doughnuts. From May 28-June 30, you can book a stay in The Sweet Escape, a donut-themed guest room packed with all sorts of Duck Donuts experiences.
You can enjoy those famous doughnuts, coffee, the room itself — decorated with all kinds of donut items — and get a private tour of the original Duck location.
Booking is available now but don’t wait. Like the famous doughnuts, spots won’t last long. Click here to learn more.