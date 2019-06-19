Duke Energy funds ‘A Time for Science’ STEM program

In the east, a science learning center received a large check on Wednesday, and they plan on using the money to further STEM education.

Duke Energy gave ‘A Time for Science’ $25,000 to fund their “Step Into STEM’ program.

Staff with the learning center bring the program into six school systems across eastern North Carolina.

The goal of the one-day program is to get students engaged and excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.

They also hope the program will get them ready for State testing.

Last year, ‘Step Into STEM’ served over 10,000 students across the region.

“We are hoping this program gets out there and gets these kids excited and a better understanding of the content so when they move into that fifth-grade year and they are testing we see an increase and a rise in those scores,” said Emily Jarvis, Executive Director of ‘A Time for Science’.

The program also leaves teachers with follow up activities and resource material for their students.

