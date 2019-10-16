MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Duke Energy is working to restore electricity in Carteret County after power outages are affecting more than 25,000 customers.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that power outages are being reported across the city and that Duke Energy crews were on-scene trying to restore power.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, as of 1:20 p.m., 456 outages were affecting 25,284 customers in Carteret County.

Duke Energy said it estimates power will be restored to all affected customers by 4:15 p.m.