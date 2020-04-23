Duke Energy to schedule a planned outage for Beaufort due to repairs on Saturday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy is scheduling a planned outage for Beaufort due to repairs on Saturday.

Duke Energy has a critical maintenance issue within the Beaufort substation that must be repaired, officials said.

There will be a planned outage on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. in order to complete the repairs.

The work should take no longer than 15 minutes to repair the equipment.

The repairs are needed to ensure the continuous delivery of safe and reliable electric service to our customers.

Customers will receive an automated message alerting them to the outage