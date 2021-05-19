Duke Energy working to improve power grid ahead of hurricane season

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Duke Energy is working to strengthen the power grid across eastern North Carolina. With hurricane season coming up, representatives say it is now more important than ever to make these changes.

“Each improvement we make improves the reliability in the community and it also shortens the length and the number of outages that they might experience,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks.

Brooks says places like Grifton North Carolina have seen some pretty damages from flooding and weather threats. His team is here to fix the issues.

“We’ve added flood walls around the equipment that will exceed the historic flood levels that that area has experienced,” said Brooks. “They’ll be able to protect equipment in the substation and keep the power on for the community when they need it most.”

He says they are excited about some of the new technologies they have. Including some that can fix themselves on their own.

“These improvements that we are making from flood protection to pole and wire upgrades to smart self-healing technologies, all of these are part of what will provide a better experience for customers and also improve the service we provide every day.”

Noting that they just want to make sure everyone has better access to power, even during storms and hurricane season.

“We want to make sure the electric grid is ready, that it’s strong and that it’s resilient for it to recover quickly if we do experience outages,” said Brooks.

Brooks will be at the Grifton Substation later today to show some of the new improvements they have for that area. Making sure that all communities are in the loop when it comes to understanding the electric grid.