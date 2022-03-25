WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – From devastation to hope.

The Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church is hoping funds they raised from Friday’s BBQ plate benefit will help them get their doors open at a new home so they can continue offering a place of worship. The church in Wallace has been around since 1898, but after repeated flooding, they are having to raise money to move elsewhere.

Hurricanes Ernesto, Matthew, Floyd and Florence all took a toll on the current church facility.

“Over the last 20 years, the church has been flooded four different times, twice has come into our sanctuary,” said Ryan Chambers, deacon of the church. “And this last time with Hurricane Florence, it almost touched our second-story classrooms.”

Hurricane Florence made them realize something else had to be done besides just repairing and rebuilding.

Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church fundraiser (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church after being hit by a hurricane (Contributed photo)

“After Florence, a lot of our members got together and we voted to actually move the church facilities outside of the flood zone,” said Chambers.

He said it will not be easy to get there.

“We’ve come together with this big benefit to try to raise money for the new facility,” said Chambers. “You know, everything’s costing more and more these days”

Chambers said members of the church and the community have been spending days chopping slaw, baking desserts and grilling for the event.

“We had roughly 3,700 plates pre-sold, and we made an extra 500 plates for sale this morning,” said Chambers. “So starting at 11, we had people just come in and buy plates to take with them, or you know, they can sit around and enjoy it.”

Chambers said they hope to raise around $50,000 in order to finish the new facility. He added with being out of the flood zone, they hope to help others when it comes to future natural disasters.

“We’ve served the community, you know, for forever,” said Chambers. “The new facility, we’re putting showers in there, so it can act as a shelter the next time a storm comes through.”

Chambers said he hopes the new facility will be having services before the end of the year. To make a donation towards the new church facility, click here.