Duplin Co. Animal Services continues Operation Home for the Holiday

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County Animal Services is on a mission to discourage people from giving up their pets, and provide them with forever homes.

The shelter is continuing its annual Operation Home for the Holiday.

The goal is to find adoptive families for as many animals as possible. Shelter officials are looking for owners who will commit to keeping their pets and not returning them just after adoption.

Joe Newburn, the animal services director says in the shelter’s eight years of running the program, they have never had someone give up an animal.

“I mean to me it’s outstanding to see that and to see how many people step up and come in and adopt the animals,” said Newburn.

Shelter officials advise potential owners to educate themselves thoroughly on pet ownership before adopting.

The shelter will not be taking in any surrendered animals from December 17 to the 28.