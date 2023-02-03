KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency.

The shelter is suffering from a Parvo outbreak, a contagious canine virus. They’re struggling with the outbreak. Multiple dogs in the shelter have tested positive for Parvo and are in need of rescuing.

The shelter is looking for homes for healthy dogs too, so the cases don’t spread.

There are six Parvo-free dogs in need of a home before February 7. They have to be out of the kennels by that date or they will be euthanized.

The Parvo-positive pups will only be able to go to rescues committing to taking the dog to a veterinarian. The remaining Parvo pups will be euthanized.

Animal services officials said they plan to do a deep clean when all the dogs are gone so that they won’t have more cases.

