Duplin Co. families take in Camp Johnson marines for Thanksgiving

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) -A group of strangers welcomed our nation’s heroes into their homes for Thanksgiving. Many are not able to go home for the holidays.

So instead, residents in the River Landing community offered Camp Johnson marines an invite to a day of fun.

It’s an annual tradition that has been going on for twelve years. But last year’s was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

Eileen DeSanctis, a host, said the damage from Hurricane Florence has affected the amount of families who are able to host this year.

“We have neighbors who have gotten in recently. We still have a lot of people who are not in their homes,” said DeSanctis.

Usually two buses of marines travel to spend Thanksgiving at River Landing, but only one bus made it this year.

16 families opened their homes to 53 service members this year.

The day began with a breakfast. Then families and marines ventured out to a day of recreational activities.

The day concluded with a Thanksgiving dinner at a host family’s home before departing back to base.