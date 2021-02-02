Duplin Co. officials respond after chase leaves vehicle overturned in pond

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials from several law enforcement and fire agencies were working to assist an undetermined number of people who were in a vehicle that overturned into a body of water Monday night.

Duplin County officials were at the intersection of Kenansville Bypass and N.C. Hwy. 11 North past midnight and into early Tuesday. Officials said a vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase, crashed and overturned into a pond.

At least one person was pulled from the vehicle before it went under the water, a Duplin County official at the scene said. Divers and at least one boat from other agencies were called in to assist.

There was no further information and officials from the NC State Highway Patrol said troopers were on the scene and could not comment further on the situation.