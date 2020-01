KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A road in Duplin County is now clear after a fuel truck turned over losing about 15 gallons of fuel.

Duplin County Emergency Services said that the accident was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. on Lyman Road in Beulaville.

A Thomas and Horn Oil Company truck and one other car were involved in the accident.

No one was injured.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the road is now clear and safe to drive on.