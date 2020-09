DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, August 30 at approxiamtely 3:30 a.m. in the Penny Branch Road area of Warsaw.

There were three victims in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, contact Detective Boyette or Lieutenant Weaver with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.