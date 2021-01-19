Duplin County 11-year-old using birthday money, GoFundMe account to help local animal shelter again

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 11-year-old Duplin County boy is back at it again, trying to raise money to help support his local animal shelter.

This time, he’s using his birthday money to do so, too.

We told you a few months ago about Kaden Simpson. He was raising money to help the animals injured and homeless after a Duplin County house explosion.

Now, for the sixth year in a row, Simpson is using his birthday to set up a GoFundMe account for donations to the Duplin County Animal Shelter. Simpson said he keeps doing this act of kindness because he loves animals and they’re in need.

Kaden Simpson (Contributed photo)

Kaden Simpson (Contributed photo)

Kaden Simpson (Contributed photo)

“To help the animals get the food that they need and blankets and beds and toys,” Simpson said.

Simpson said his goal is to raise $8,000 by his 12th birthday on Feb. 19.