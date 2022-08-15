KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County is getting a $200,000 grant for improvements to their airpark.

The money is coming from North Carolina Southeast’s Product Development Fund Grants. Duplin County’s portion of the funds will support their $750,000 initiative to help with road accessibility.

“It gives choices, options for businesses, it just gives us an opportunity to grow, which when you grow new jobs, new employment, increased tax base, and that’s the basis of economic development,” said Carrie Shields, economic development director for Duplin County.

