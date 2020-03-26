Duplin County Animal Services altering protocols due to COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County Animal Services is altering its operational protocols in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community.

DCAS says, “Unfortunately, our rescue partners with whom most of our animals are being placed have drastically scaled back or ceased their operations as their volunteers are practicing social distancing and have also stopped traveling in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.”

Also, their rescue partners are unable to hold any adoption events at this time due to the limitation on the gathering of large numbers of people.

The County Manager has ordered that until further notice DCAS will only be assisting with those calls from the public relating to animal cruelty, animal bites or animals showing signs of aggressive behavior to the public.

Effective Friday, March 27th, the shelter will be closed to the public.

The animal shelter staff will be available by appointment and all adoption fees will be waived until further notice.

If you would like to adopt, foster or rescue one of the remaining adoptable animals contact DCAS 910-296-2159 or 910-289-7604.

Anyone needing assistance or wishes to report incidents of animal cruelty, animal bites or animal aggression, call 910-296-2159 or 9-1-1.