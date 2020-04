KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Duplin County Health Department received confirmation of its fifth positive COVID-19 case on Friday.

The Health Department is working to gather information regarding this case.

No further details about the infected individual was released.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 the Health Department can be reached at 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. No medical advice or assessments will be provided over the phone.

