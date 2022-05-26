ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a much-needed brand-new facility.

Officials with Rose Hill Fire Department in Duplin County say this is much needed as they’re starting to outgrow their current station.

“The Rose Hill Fire Department, we are one of the larger departments in our county,” said President of Rose Hill Firemen Inc., Tony James.

They actually respond to about 200 calls a year.

“We are probably, what I would dare say, one of the largest service providers to the agriculture district in the county,” said James.

And with this large of an area to cover comes the need for a decent amount of equipment.

“We have equipment in three other places other than this fire station. We have equipment down at that public works garage, and two of our firemen have equipment that should be here,” said Rose Hill Fire Chief Gary Boney.

That’s because they’re running out of room at the station. They’ve been in their current space since the 1970s, and it’s becoming a little cramped. The new 14,000-foot station will have bunk quarters, a new training area and most importantly, more space.

The money for the $3 million project comes from several places, including a local bank, the town and the NC Department of Agriculture.

So, where’s the department’s new home going to be? Next to the tourist attraction deemed the World’s Largest Frying Pan.

“The frying pan will be repainted and refurbished, and it will also match the new fire station,” said Assistant Chief Garry Murphy.

Officials are hoping to break ground in the next 6-8 weeks and have the station done by spring of next year.